Julian Nixon enters transfer portal

Tennessee lost another player to the transfer portal on Wednesday morning. Former four-star receiver prospect Julian Nixon announced that he will test the portal coming off of spring practices, despite seeing added reps with Miles Campbell sidelined.

Nixon moved to tight end last season as the staff addressed depth concerns, while also utilizing his bigger frame at a position that may suit him better. However, there was always going to be a development process, and the return of both Princeton Fant and Jacob Warren took any shot of finding the field this season away from Nixon.

Tennessee has Campbell, who is a former four-star prospect, and Hunter Salmon on the roster, along with Charlie Browder — a UCF transfer who will be a walk-on this season. Looking ahead, the Volunteers have a commitment from four-star tight end Ethan Davis, who just recently cracked the top 100 overall of the 247Sports composite rankings.

For Nixon, a Georgia native, he’ll look for a quicker path to playing time elsewhere. His 6-3, 235 pound frame and wide receiver background should attract interest, and it will be interesting to see what position he sticks with going forward.