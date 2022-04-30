2022 NFL Draft Results: Matthew Butler goes in fifth round to the Raiders

Maybe a round or two later than most projected, Tennessee defensive tackle Matthew Butler has come off of the board in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Las Vegas Raiders called his name with the 175th pick, making him the third Tennessee player to get drafted this year.

At Tennessee, Butler was a leader inside of the program and an anchor to a surprisingly productive defensive front in 2021. He chose to came back for one more year, and capitalized on that opportunity with defensive line coach Rodney Garner.

Garner certainly got the most out of him, as Butler put together his best season by far. He put up 47 total tackles, 8.5 for loss and five sacks in 2021 — all career high numbers.

Butler joins former Vol Kendal Vicker on the depth chart for the Raiders. Johnathan Hankins, Bilal Nichols and Vernon Butler will slot in ahead of Butler to start.

Cade Mays should hear his name called at some point this afternoon, while it’s possible that Theo Jackson does as well.