2022 NFL Draft Results: Cade Mays, Theo Jackson go in sixth round

Tennessee’s fourth — and fifth — players came off of the board in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Both Cade Mays and Theo Jackson heard their names called, with Mays going to the Panthers and Jackson staying home with the Titans.

Mays went 199th overall and Jackson went 204th.

Mays, a former five-star prospect, transferred home to Tennessee after starting his career at Georgia. He’s done a little bit of everything during his college career, including time on the outside and inside. He started at guard in 2020 for Tennessee, then kicked out to right tackle in 2021. Due to a lack of agility, Mays will probably find his home on the inside at the next level. Teams worked him at guard and also center during Senior Bowl week.

Jackson hearing his name was a bit of a surprise, and he gets to stay home with the Tennessee Titans, who certainly could use the safety depth. Jackson really blossomed in a nickel role for the Volunteers, racking up nine tackles for loss as a senior. For the Titans, he’s likely going to be a special teams guy while working to find the field on defense behind Amani Hooker and Kevin Byard.

That should do it for Tennessee in the 2022 NFL Draft. Alontae Taylor (Saints), Velus Jones Jr. (Bears) and Matthew Butler (Raiders) were the rest to come off of the board. Now we more than likely wait on the undrafted free agents.