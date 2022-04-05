Kennedy Chandler enters NBA Draft

Now it’s official — Kennedy Chandler is turning pro. In a social media post, Chandler confirmed his intent to enter the NBA draft and hire an agent, officially ending his time at Tennessee.

Thank you Vol Nation pic.twitter.com/DM85XI81aV — Kennedy Chandler (@KChandler_1) April 5, 2022

“To Coach Barnes, thank you for coaching me with such high standards and holding me accountable,” Chandler said. “To my teammates, I will miss you guys and I cherish the time we spent together. You guys were patient with me and allowed me to lead. You Vol Nation, you are the best fans in college basketball.”

Chandler ended his post by announcing the hire of agent Ryan Davis.

A former five-star prospect out of Memphis, Chandler arrived with the keys to the car at Tennessee. He stepped directly into a starting role for Rick Barnes and delivered immediately. He finished with an average of 13.9 points per game, adding 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds. Chandler shot 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range.

Standing in at only 6-foot, size could be an issue at the next level. However, elite athletic ability and a 6-7 wingspan will ease those concerns. A developed jumper will as well, which was Chandler’s main knock coming out of high school.

Chandler has been projected to be anywhere from a mid-first to a late-first round pick by various outlets.

For Tennessee, they’ll now turn to Zakai Zeigler, who will be a sophomore next season. The Volunteers will also add four-star point guard BJ Edwards, who is a top 100 prospect in the 2022 class.

Santiago Vescovi has also declared for the draft, but has not signed an agent and more than likely will return next season.

The NBA Draft is set for Thursday, June 29th.