Handje Tamba enters transfer portal

A second Tennessee player has entered the transfer portal this offseason. Seven-footer Handje Tamba will look for opportunities elsewhere, just one season in to his Tennessee career. The Knoxville Catholic product took a redshirt year this season.

Tennessee freshman Handje Tamba (@HandjeTamba) has entered his name in the transfer portal #On3



The 6-11 center DNP this season@On3Recruits https://t.co/tA40ZqQCR3 — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) April 5, 2022

Tamba reclassified to join Tennessee this season with hopes of getting a jump on his development within the program. He’s a raw prospect, with only four years worth of basketball experience. He joined big men Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Jonas Aidoo in Tennessee’s 2021 signing class, and was at least another year away from contributing. He’ll now look for a more immediate opportunity.

Shooting guard Victor Bailey Jr. also entered the portal this season, landing with former Tennessee assistant Kim English at George Mason.

Point guard Kennedy Chandler has entered the NBA Draft and hired an agent, while Santiago Vescovi has entered without signing an agent. John Fulkerson has exhausted his eligibility after six seasons.

Following Tamba’s entrance into the portal, Tennessee should have two open spots available, assuming Vescovi does return to school. Expect Rick Barnes to attack the portal in the coming weeks.