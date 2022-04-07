LSU transfer guard Brandon Murray to visit Tennessee, decision coming soon

One of the top players in the transfer portal is narrowing his choices, and Tennessee is in the thick of the race. Transferring LSU guard Brandon Murray will visit Knoxville this week, along with Georgetown and Illinois.

According to Jon Rothstein, Murray is expected to make a final decision on Monday.

LSU transfer Brandon Murray tells me that he will visit Tennessee, Illinois, and Georgetown.



Official decision expected for Monday. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 7, 2022

The 6-5 guard averaged ten points per game, shooting 43 percent from the field and 34 percent from three point range as a true freshman. Already a proven commodity in the SEC, Murray — with three seasons of eligibility left — would be a big addition for any program.

The former four-star guard was the 82nd ranked player in the 2021 class, per 247Sports. He attended the IMG Academy in Florida, but is originally from Baltimore, Maryland. Clearly, that puts Georgetown and Illinois at a location advantage, but we’ll see if Tennessee can overcome that on Monday.

Tennessee has been in contact with Murray since he hit the portal, likely knowing that Kennedy Chandler was off to the NBA. They’ll add four-star point guard BJ Edwards this fall, and have a couple more open roster spots to fill after that, assuming Santiago Vescovi withdraws his name from the NBA Draft.

The Volunteers have been connected to a few guards in the portal, including Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack and Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn.