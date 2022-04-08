Weekend schedule: Tennessee vs. Missouri

After back to back statement sweeps on the road, Tennessee returns home for a weekend series against Missouri. The Volunteers convincingly took three games each from Ole Miss and Vanderbilt, taking a firm grasp on the No. 1 ranking in the land.

Tennessee now sits at 28-1 overall and 9-0 in SEC play. A win tonight would make Tennessee just the second team ever to begin 10-0 in conference play since the SEC expanded back in 1992.

Missouri is 18-8 overall and 3-6 in conference play. Their conference slate began with three losses to Vanderbilt, a 1-2 weekend against Arkansas and finally a 2-1 series win over South Carolina last weekend. They now face a red hot Tennessee team that hasn’t lost a game since March 4th.

Below are the projected pitching matchups, start times and how to watch/stream.

Game 1 – Friday, April 8 (SEC Network+, 6:30 p.m.)

RHP Chase Burns (6-0, 1.15 ERA) vs. RHP Spencer Miles (2-2, 5.70 ERA)

Game 2 – Saturday, April 9 (SEC Network, 7 p.m.)

RHP Chase Dollander (5-0, 2.58 ERA) vs. LHP Tony Neubeck (2-1, 4.70 ERA)

Game 3 – Sunday, April 10 (SEC Network+, 12:30 p.m.)

RHP Drew Beam (6-0, 0.88 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Marozas (1-0, 4.05 ERA