Tennessee hosts several top prospects this weekend for spring scrimmage

Tennessee hasn’t made any noise since landing five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, but it sure seems like some things are brewing in the 2023 class. Iamaleava has now become a lead recruiter of sorts for the Volunteers, and his commitment is sure to attract other top prospects within the class.

For example, Tennessee is set to host three 4-star receivers this weekend, along with 5-star receiver Carnell Tate. A host of other blue-chippers are also tagging along, set to get a feel for Knoxville while taking in a spring scrimmage on Saturday.

Visitors on Rocky Top this weekend:

5⭐️ QB Nico Iamaleava

5⭐️ WR Carnell Tate

4⭐️ WR Kyler Kasper

4⭐️ WR Devin Hyatt

4⭐️ Edge Rico Walker

4⭐️ S Sylvester Smith

4⭐️ RB Treyaun Webb

4⭐️ OL Lucas Simmons

4⭐️ LB Edwin Spillman 2024

4⭐️ WR Jordan Anderson 2024 — More Important Issues (@More_Issues) April 8, 2022

Tate is the headliner here. The 6-2, 5-star receiver is a top 15 player in the class, and Tennessee has been working hard on him for some time. Both Tate and Devin Hyatt reacted to Iamaleava’s commitment to Tennessee a couple of weeks back, and now take a visit with him to Knoxville this weekend.

Hyatt, the younger brother of Jalin, is the 275th ranked player in the country. Kyler Kasper, coming all the way from Arizona, is the 125th ranked player in the class, standing in at 6-5, 195 pounds.

A couple of key defensive targets, Sylvester Smith and Rico Walker, also made the trip. Smith has recently picked up a couple of crystal ball projections pointing towards Tennessee. Per 247Sports, Smith is the 150th ranked player in the 2023 class.

Overall, it feels like business is about to pick up for Tennessee. The Volunteers have landed crystal ball projections in recent days for three-star defensive lineman Nathan Robinson and five-star edge rusher Chandavian Bradley.

Following this big weekend of visits, don’t be surprised if the Vols add a couple of names to their 2023 commitment list next week.