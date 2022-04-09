Tennessee storms back to take game No. 2 from Missouri

Another weekend, another SEC series win for No. 1 Tennessee.

Back to back homeruns had Missouri off and running early, but back to back to back jacks had Tennessee back with the lead by the second inning. Chase Dollander has a rough start on the mound, but Trey Lipscomb, Jorel Ortega and Evan Russell picked up the slack in the bottom of the second inning.

However, Dollander’s troubles continued in the third. A sacrifice fly tied the game a 3-3, and Fox Leum put the Tigers back on top with a double.

Missouri took a 4-3 lead into the fourth inning, holding serve until the sixth inning.

That’s where Jordan Beck opened things up for Tennessee, mashing a grand slam to left. The blast from Mike Honcho gave the Volunteers a 7-4 advantage in the sixth inning, putting Tennessee in a great spot to pick up their 30th win on the season.

Pinch hitter Jared Dickey drove in two more on an RBI single, and the Volunteers were off and rolling once again. Missouri walked another run in to make the score 10-4, before the Tigers eventually got out of the jam.

Tennessee added one more in the eighth to leave no doubt.

The Volunteers went on to win 11-4, surviving an early punch to improve to 30-1 on the year. They’ll look for the sweep tomorrow afternoon at Lindsey Nelson. First pitch is set for 12:30 ET. SEC Network+ will have the call.

Drew Beam (6-0, 0.88 ERA) will take on Austin Marozas (1-0, 4.05 ERA).