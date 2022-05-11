UCF transfer Jaylon Robinson now visiting Miami, moves up decision date

Tennessee transfer portal target Jaylon Robinson has had quite the busy last few weeks, trying to find a new home after making the decision to transfer from UCF. Tennessee was a natural dot to connect with Josh Heupel in place, and Robinson explored that possibility over the weekend in Knoxville.

However, several more schools have been involved. Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are major players here, and now the Miami Hurricanes have emerged late. Robinson is set to visit Miami on Wednesday and Thursday now.

Robinson announced a decision date of May 18th just a few days ago. That has since been pushed up to May 15th — this coming Sunday.

18th to long. I got y’all on the 15th. Lock it in — JayFla⚡️h ™ (@jayf1ash) May 11, 2022

Both Miami and Tennessee have been leading the charge on the NIL front so far, so that’s an interesting wrinkle in this situation. It’s not where anyone wanted the college football world to head, but we sure have gotten there quickly in the early wild-wild-west days of NIL.

Tennessee doesn’t exactly have a need at receiver, but adding experience and explosiveness to the room isn’t something you’ll turn away. Robinson played under Heupel for one season at UCF, so he is clearly familiar with the offense. He could essentially slide into the role that Velus Jones Jr. had last season, the role that allowed him to be picked in the early third round of this year’s NFL Draft.

This is now down to Tennessee, Miami and Ole Miss. We’ll have our answer on Sunday.