Devin Hyatt names Tennessee to top four

Another top receiver prospect has listed Tennessee among his top schools — and this one has a family feel to it. Four-star receiver Devin Hyatt, the little brother of current Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt, included Tennessee in his top four on Wednesday afternoon.

Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia joined the Volunteers.

Hyatt is the 272nd ranked player in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports composite rankings. The 6-2, 194 pound prospect is out of South Carolina and currently attends the IMG academy in Florida.

Like his brother, Hyatt doubles as a track star, looking to bring some speed to an SEC offense next season.

Hyatt has obviously seen the Tennessee campus now a number of different times, notably for the South Carolina and Georgia games last season. He was on campus for a huge junior day back in January, along with an April visit with five-star quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava. He’s also seen Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina this spring.

Tennessee obviously has an ace lead recruiter in this situation here — Jalin Hyatt. The elder of the two brothers is expected to emerge into a starting role this fall after the exit of JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. Can he convince his younger brother to join him? Also, can new receivers coach Kelsey Pope establish enough of a relationship after the departure of Kodi Burns?

The Volunteers are also in the mix for five-star receiver Carnell Tate, who also plays for the IMG Academy. Josh Heupel’s first year production in Knoxville has opened plenty of eyes, and he’s hoping that the recruiting success follows. Hyatt is one of the top names to follow this summer.