UCF transfer WR Jaylon Robinson commits to Ole Miss

Tennessee came up short on Sunday, losing out on coveted UCF transfer Jaylon Robinson to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. Robinson announced his next destination on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee was an obvious candidate for Robinson due to his Josh Heupel connection. He played for Heupel during the 2020 season, the season before Heupel left for Knoxville. UCF hired a very different style in Gus Malzahn, and Robinson chose to find a new system to play in to close out his college career.

Ole Miss won the battle, holding off a late push from Miami, where Robinson visited earlier this week. Georgia was also in the mix at one point.

The Volunteers still have good numbers at the wide receiver position without Robinson. Cedric Tillman returns, and Jalin Hyatt is expected take a step forward. Tennessee has also added former five-star receiver Bru McCoy from USC. Ramel Keyton, Jimmy Calloway, Walker Merrill, Jimmy Holliday and several younger players round out the depth chart.

That group will be replacing two starters from last year’s team — JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. Adding Robinson would have been a nice downfield option for Hendon Hooker, but Tennessee should be just fine at the position this fall.