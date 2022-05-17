Tennessee adds commitment from New York power forward Tobe Awaka

Tennessee has picked up another basketball commitment this morning, adding power forward Tobe Awaka. The 6-8, 235 pound prospect is out of New York plays for the same AAU squad that produced Zakai Zeigler in last year’s class.

Awaka committed as a part of the 2023 class, but reclassification remains on the table. Tennessee has three spots left for next year’s team, and may not be done in the transfer portal just yet. How the numbers end up shaking out could make this decision an easy one.

Awaka has yet to be rated by 247Sports. He held offers from Maryland, St. Johns and Pittsburgh — all of those coming in late April on the same day that the Volunteers reached out. Rick Barnes got him on campus last weekend for an official visit, and today he’s committed to being a Vol.

Tennessee just added five-star wing Julian Phillips to their 2022 class, while also holding a signature from four-star point guard BJ Edwards. Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key has also joined the team via the portal.

The Volunteers are also chasing three-star wing DJ Jefferson.

Tennessee has an immediate numbers need in the frontcourt, with only Olivier Nkamhoua, Uros Plavsic and Jonas Aidoo set to return from last year’s team. Awaka could be the answer there, and now we wait for the final decision on reclassification.