Jimbo Fisher fires back at Nick Saban over NIL comments

College football — more specifically SEC football — remains undefeated.

A sleepy Thursday in May just gave us some tremendous content, as Jimbo Fisher just went off on Nick Saban.

On Wednesday, Saban accused Texas A&M of ‘buying every player’ in last year’s class, which was the first full cycle with NIL money in play. The Aggies signed the top class in the country, landing a staggering eight five-star prospects. The speculation there is only natural, considering A&M’s recent recruiting before NIL.

Fisher’s 2022 class has been the subject of plenty of conversation this offseason. Even Lane Kiffin chimed in, saying “Texas A&M was going to incur a luxury tax in how much they paid for their signing class.”

On Wednesday, Fisher reached his breaking point. He called a press conference to respond to Saban’s comments, and woooooo boy — it was spicy.

For reference, here’s the quote from Saban that kicked this off.

Nick Saban on NIL via @mikerodak: "We were 2nd in recruiting last year. A&M was 1st. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image & likeness. We didn’t buy 1 player.” By the way, SEC spring meetings are less than 2 weeks away — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 19, 2022

And here’s the response from Fisher.

Jimbo Fisher on Nick Saban’s comments: “It's despicable. We’re taking shots at 17 year old kids. We never bought anyone. When (Saban) doesn’t get his way or things don’t go his way. Go dig into (Saban’s past). It’s despicable. It’s personal to us. And I know the guy. Really well" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 19, 2022

Jimbo Fisher taking a blow torch to Nick Saban. I’ve never seen anything like this in college football. Not in public, anyway. This is deeply personal: pic.twitter.com/JDbPQQhAB3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 19, 2022

This runs a little deeper than just NIL stuff. This is clearly personal, and Jimbo has been ready to fire for a while, it seems.

Jimbo on not going back to work with Nick Saban: pic.twitter.com/39EqFODR3L — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) May 19, 2022

Jimbo on whether he's had any contact with Nick Saban: pic.twitter.com/sFieupoUAu — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) May 19, 2022

In case you were wondering, Texas A&M travels to Alabama on October 8th. SEC Media Days just got a lot more interesting as well. Saban will speak on Tuesday, July 19th, while Fisher will close the week on Thursday, July 21st.

Also, as Kiffin points out, next up will be the annual SEC meetings in Destin.

Did this really just happen??? @ClayTravis First time I can remeber being speechless. SEC Meetings in Destin https://t.co/vlvQW4YWQ4 pic.twitter.com/V09xHyiIXz — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) May 19, 2022

Never, ever change, college football.