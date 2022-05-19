 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jimbo Fisher fires back at Nick Saban over NIL comments

Fisher went OFF.

By Terry A. Lambert
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

College football — more specifically SEC football — remains undefeated.

A sleepy Thursday in May just gave us some tremendous content, as Jimbo Fisher just went off on Nick Saban.

On Wednesday, Saban accused Texas A&M of ‘buying every player’ in last year’s class, which was the first full cycle with NIL money in play. The Aggies signed the top class in the country, landing a staggering eight five-star prospects. The speculation there is only natural, considering A&M’s recent recruiting before NIL.

Fisher’s 2022 class has been the subject of plenty of conversation this offseason. Even Lane Kiffin chimed in, saying “Texas A&M was going to incur a luxury tax in how much they paid for their signing class.”

On Wednesday, Fisher reached his breaking point. He called a press conference to respond to Saban’s comments, and woooooo boy — it was spicy.

For reference, here’s the quote from Saban that kicked this off.

And here’s the response from Fisher.

This runs a little deeper than just NIL stuff. This is clearly personal, and Jimbo has been ready to fire for a while, it seems.

In case you were wondering, Texas A&M travels to Alabama on October 8th. SEC Media Days just got a lot more interesting as well. Saban will speak on Tuesday, July 19th, while Fisher will close the week on Thursday, July 21st.

Also, as Kiffin points out, next up will be the annual SEC meetings in Destin.

Never, ever change, college football.

