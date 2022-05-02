Tennessee lands transfer commitment from former Ohio State DB Andre Turrentine

Big news out of the transfer portal today — Tennessee has picked up a commitment from former Ohio State defensive back Andre Turrentine. The Volunteers have a huge need for depth and talent in the secondary, they add both of that here today with Turrentine.

The former four-star prospect was part of the class of 2021, ranking as the 169th overall player. He attended Ensworth High School in Nashville, making this a fairly obvious connection as he returns closer to home.

Turrentine spent just one season at Ohio State, taking a redshirt year. This means he has four years left to play at Tennessee, filling an immediate and long term need for Willie Martinez and Tim Banks.

An interesting note here — Turrentine played 106 snaps in Ohio State’s spring game before entering the portal last week. He now moves to Tennessee, where he could fit at either safety or cornerback. The 5-11, 195 pound defensive back clearly had a destination in mind here, and didn’t take long to announce his move.

Former Ensworth teammate Wesley Walker, another defensive back, has also transferred to Tennessee from Georgia Tech and will join the team this summer.

Tennessee now has several versatile pieces in the secondary, and fall camp will be all about figuring out how they each slot into the depth chart.