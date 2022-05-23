Rick Barnes breaks down new Tennessee signee D.J. Jefferson

Tennessee continued to round out its 2022-23 basketball roster last week, adding another wing commitment to the class. D.J. Jefferson, a newly elevated four-star prospect by 247Sports, committed and signed with Tennessee.

Jefferson had initially signed with Tulsa, but was released from that signature following a coaching change. From there, his stock soared. The high-flying, 6-5 wing opened plenty of eyes at the Iverson Classic last month, building on a strong finish to his high school career.

Now he joins the Tennessee program, which has sent a handful of players to the league in the last few seasons.

“D.J. is a lot of fun to be around,” Barnes said. “He’s got an engaging personality and infectious positive energy. That energy really translates to the basketball court. He’s an exciting player in transition who loves getting out in the open court.

“D.J. is also a high-level defender with big shoulders and a long wingspan. I think Tennessee fans will love getting to know him and watching him compete.”

Jefferson shot up the prospect rankings after that Iverson Classic performance last month. 247Sports now has Jefferson ranked as the 74th overall prospect in the class, while On3 ranks him 45th.

Known for his athletic ability and competitiveness, Jefferson seems like the perfect developmental prospect for Barnes to mold into his next wing, perhaps filling the shoes of Josiah-Jordan James once he exits. That may depend on his offensive development, however.

Jefferson joined four-star point guard B.J. Edwards and five-star wing Julian Phillips in the 2022 class. Tennessee has also added veteran guard Tyreke Key via the transfer portal. Still, the Volunteers have three open spots remaining to fill. Tobe Awaka, who announced his commitment to the class of 2023, could still reclassify to the class of 2022. Either way, Barnes and his staff still have a couple more moves to make.