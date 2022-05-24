Tennessee makes cut for four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb

One of the top running backs in the class of 2023 has trimmed his list down to six, and Tennessee made the cut on Monday. Jeremiah Cobb, a four-star back out of Montgomery, Alabama, named a top six consisting of Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and Texas, alongside of Tennessee.

The 5-11, 186 pound prospect is the 213th ranked prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He’s the 12th ranked running back in the class, and the 18th ranked prospect in the state of Alabama.

Playing for Montgomery Catholic Preparatory, Cobb has posted back to back 2,000 yard seasons. He racked up 30 rushing touchdowns as a junior, while also catching 24 passes that went for over 500 yards. Cobb also runs track for Montgomery Catholic Prep.

Tennessee entered the race for Cobb last fall, offering him during a visit. He was on campus for the South Carolina game last season, and then returned for a junior day in March of this year.

Clemson has only just entered this battle, officially offering Cobb this month. Texas offered in April, while Auburn offered in February. Still, Auburn leads in the crystal ball race, holding two projections from 247Sports.

One note here — Cobb is a former teammate of Jourdan Thomas, who is an incoming safety in Tennessee’s 2022 class.

Tennessee has yet to land a running back in the 2023 class. Recently, they also made the cut for four-star California running back Roderick Robinson.

Cobb’s offer list is loaded, but Tennessee is seemingly in the thick of it after a spring visit. Let’s see where this battle goes this summer.