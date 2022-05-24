Five-star athlete Samuel M’Pemba schedules Tennessee visit

A fascinating — and highly ranked — prospect is set to see Knoxville in the coming weeks. Samuel M’Pemba, a five-star prospect from the IMG Academy, tweeted out plans to visit Tennessee in early June on Monday.

M’Pemba is the 16th ranked player in the class, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

The 6-4, 230 pound athlete has played wide receiver and tight end, and may have a future on the defensive side of the ball. The talented athlete is someone you’ll want to get in the door now, and figure out where to put him later — perhaps after a few trial runs in a few different spots.

M’Pemba also has visits lined up to Notre Dame and Oregon over the next few weeks. He’s been all over the map this spring, seeing Missouri, Florida, Michigan, Miami and Georgia. This race is wide open, and M’Pemba is seemingly still in the early stages of trying to narrow down his options. Don’t expect any movement here from M’Pemba soon, but the foundation of this battle is being laid as we speak.

On the field, you see quite literally a little bit of everything from M’Pemba. You get speed and twitch off of the edge as a defender, and speed and high-point ability offensively as a wide receiver. A 6-4 frame that’s already filled out at 230 pounds gives him the ability to go in either direction at the next level.

One note here — M’Pemba did tag Tennessee defensive analyst LeVorn Harbin, so perhaps that spills the beans as to where the Volunteers view him landing.

Remember, Tennessee is in play for a few different IMG products in this cycle. Five-star receiver Carnell Tate is a top target of the Vols, as well as four-star receiver Devin Hyatt.

Tennessee’s class is already off to a hot start, but these IMG Academy prospects could send it over the top.