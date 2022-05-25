SEC Baseball Tournament Schedule Updates: Weather forcing changes in Hoover

Rain continues to force changes to the schedule this week in Hoover — and Thursday’s forecast doesn’t appear to be much better. At least now we know who No. 1 seed Tennessee will be facing first.

At some point this week, Tennessee will take on Vanderbilt, who beat Ole Miss on Wednesday night, 3-1. The Commodores will be looking for some revenge after Tennessee went to Nashville and swept them early on in conference play.

As things are currently scheduled, Tennessee and Vanderbilt will play the final game of the day on Wednesday night — 30 minutes after the completion of Texas A&M and Florida (scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET). Again though, the forecast isn’t great, so don’t get attached to that time.

We’ll update the situation as things change, and odds are pretty good that they’re going to change.

Whenever this gets going, the double-elimination portion of this tournament will get rolling for Tennessee. Texas A&M and Florida are on Tennessee’s side of the bracket, and one of them will be waiting regardless of the result between the Commodores and Volunteers.

Blade Tidwell was expected to start game one for Tennessee. SEC Network will have the coverage.

Updates to follow...

UPDATE: Tennessee and Vanderbilt WILL NOT play tonight after a late start to the day in Hoover.

Be advised, the Tennessee/Vanderbilt game will not be played tonight. We will provide more details when we have them. — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 25, 2022

UPDATE: Tennessee and Vandy are now scheduled for Thursday morning at 10:30 am ET.