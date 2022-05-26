Five-star OL Francis Mauigoa schedules visit to Tennessee

Yet another five-star prospect out of the IMG Academy has scheduled a visit to Tennessee. Francis Mauigoa, one of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2023, will be on campus in Knoxville for the weekend.

Mauigoa has yet to see Knoxville yet, but he’ll fix that this weekend along with a star-studded group of prospects.

Going to be at Knoxville this weekend @Vol_Football — Francis. Mauigoa (@FrancisMauigoa) May 24, 2022

‘Rocky Top Palooza’ is the branding for the weekend, with the Volunteers set to host several of their top targets on campus. Five-star quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava has been working on Mauigoa since making his decision, and that influence will at least get him on campus. Mauigoa released a top 13 in March that did not include Tennessee.

According to 247Sports, Mauigoa eighth ranked player in the class of 2023 — the second ranked offensive tackle. He’s the fourth known player out of the IMG Academy that Tennessee is chasing, joining receivers Carnell Tate and Devin Hyatt, along with athlete Samuel M’Pemba.

The 6-5, 330 pound prospect was offered by Tennessee in March of 2020. This spring, Mauigoa took visits to Michigan State, Florida, Miami and USC. Tennessee now joins that list as the Volunteers try to fight their way into this battle.

Mauigoa has two older brothers that played — both at Washington State. He’s manned the right tackle spot at IMG, and may end up playing on the left side this fall. Tennessee receivers coach Kelsey Pope was on hand for IMG’s spring game, keeping those relationships strong heading into the summer months.

The Volunteers are hoping for a strong weekend here, looking to add to the nation’s No. 7 class as things currently stand.