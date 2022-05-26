Four-star power forward Cade Phillips commits to Tennessee

Tennessee continued their hot streak in basketball recruiting, adding four-star power forward Cade Phillips. The Alabama native announced his commitment early on Thursday afternoon.

Phillips checks in at 6-9, 200 pounds and is the 78th ranked prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Interestingly enough, Phillips picked Tennessee over Alabama, despite some truly deep Alabama family ties.

He’s the nephew of former Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle and the son of another former Alabama quarterback, John David Phillips. His grandfather also played for the Crimson Tide, and his mom played on Alabama’s women’s basketball team.

Today, he’s a Volunteer — go figure.

Phillips joins power forward Tobe Awaka in the 2023 class for now, although Awaka is a candidate to reclassify to the 2022 group.

Throughout the last year, Phillips made visits to Alabama, Memphis, Georgia and Georgia Tech. He visited Tennessee during their upset of Arizona in December. He also held offers from Florida State, Auburn and Stanford.

On tape, Phillips flashes some big athleticism as he attacks the rim with strength. As a sophomore in Jacksonville, Alabama, Phillips averaged nearly a double-double — 18.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. He also blocked 2.5 shots per contest.