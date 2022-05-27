Report: Santiago Vescovi to withdraw from NBA Draft, return to Tennessee

The third and final NBA Draft decision is in for Tennessee — and Santiago Vescovi will reportedly be returning to Knoxville next season, as expected. Jeff Goodman reports that Vescovi “is expected to withdraw from the NBA Draft process” and return to Tennessee for next season.

Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi is expected to withdraw from the NBA Draft process and return to the Vols for this season, source told @Stadium.



Averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and shot 40 percent from 3 last season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 27, 2022

He will join Josiah-Jordan James in his return to Knoxville, who also went through the NBA Draft process. Kennedy Chandler, as expected, will stay in the draft and begin his professional career.

Vescovi returns to a lineup that will now feature Zakai Zeigler, Josiah-Jordan James, Julian Phillips and and Olivier Nkamhoua. Tyreke Key, BJ Edwards, Uros Plavsic and Jonas Aidoo will also return.

As a junior, Vescovi played over 31 minutes per game and hit a career-best 40 percent from three-point range. He average 13.3 points per game, bouncing back from a bit of a sophomore slump.

Now a senior, Vescovi will be a key cog for Rick Barnes once again.

With Zeigler, James and Vescovi back, Barnes brings a stout core to the table for the 2022-23 season. Expect Tennessee to once again be a top 15 team, looking to challenge for another SEC title.