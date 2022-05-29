Tennessee beats Kentucky, advances to SEC Tournament Championship Game

The rains that delayed the beginning of the SEC Tournament pretty clearly didn’t slow No. 1 Tennessee down. The Volunteers have won three straight to advance to the SEC Championship game on Sunday afternoon, set to face the Florida Gators at 3 p.m. ET.

Tennessee took care of Kentucky last night, blowing the game wide open late to move on. Drew Beam and Chase Burns kept the Kentucky offense quiet for the most part, but the Volunteers found themselves locked in a 2-2 battle entering the 8th.

Four runs in that inning and then six more in the 9th left no doubt.

Jorel Ortega and Corland Lawson pushed Tennessee ahead in the 8th before the flood gates opened in the 9th. Blake Burke smacked a two-run homerun over the fence to put the cherry on top.

Can someone please check the NASA logs for a rocket launch occurring at 12:37 CT?



(This has been certified as a Burke Blast™)



Wyatt Evans finished things off on the mound as Tennessee took home a 12-2 victory.

Florida took down Alabama and then got some payback on Texas A&M on Saturday. A hot Gators’ offense led the way, producing 11 and 9 runs on their way to the title game.

Onto Sunday.

Tennessee swept Florida in Gainesville earlier this season, playing two games without Tony Vitello in the dugout due to suspension. They’ll look to grab a fourth today and pick up an SEC Tournament title along the way. Tennessee hasn’t won this tournament since 1995. They’ll be looking for their fourth ever SEC Tournament Championship this afternoon.

How to Watch

Location: Hoover, Alabama

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Streaming: Watch ESPN

TV: ESPN2