Former 5-star athlete Bru McCoy transfers to Tennessee

Tennessee’s offense added a former 5-star talent to the team on Tuesday night, when Bru McCoy announced he was heading to Knoxville.

BREAKING: Southern Cal WR transfer Bru McCoy has committed to the #Vols, giving #Tennessee a former five-star prospect at a position of need.



McCoy goes in-depth on his decision with @GoVols247: (FREE) https://t.co/l60tyrovkJ pic.twitter.com/CqOLGrnDHH — Ryan Callahan (@RyanCallahan247) May 4, 2022

McCoy has had a less than stellar path to Tennessee.

It starts back in 2019: McCoy was a 5-star athlete out of California, who opted to sign with the hometown USC Trojans. The initial marriage didn’t last long. Just two days after McCoy signed with the Trojans, USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury took the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job—which prompted McCoy to enter the transfer portal only a few weeks later. After less than a month at USC, McCoy was on the move. He initially transferred to Texas, and participated in spring practice for the Longhorns. McCoy was there for approximately four months, after which he decided to re-enter the transfer portal and head back home to USC. Clearly, this was not the original plan.

Things seemed to settle down after that. Sort of. McCoy’s took a redshirt in the 2019 season after an illness caused him to be sidelined for several months. McCoy’s first real action occurred in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, where he recorded 21 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns. His impact was muted thanks to the trio of NFL players in front of him on the depth chart; including 2021 4th round draft pick Amon-Ra St. Brown and projected 2022 first round receiver Drake London. Most expected the 2021 season to be his breakout year.

But then McCoy was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in July 2021. He was suspended from all team activities and was subject to the university’s Title IX review process. After a month-long investigation, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office declined to file any criminal charges against McCoy. He remained suspended from USC’s football team, and it’s unclear what—if anything—the university ruled in their own investigation. We may never know, as McCoy entered the transfer portal again in January of this year, ending his time at USC.

McCoy now travels to Knoxville, Tennessee, hoping to revive a once promising career. Tennessee’s offense looks poised to have another dominant season with a treasure trove of returning starters. They’ve now added one of the most talented receivers in the transfer portal.

McCoy will have three years of eligibility remaining.