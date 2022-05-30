Tennessee adds crystal ball projection for five-star pass rusher

It was quite the recruiting weekend for Tennessee, as the Volunteers pulled out all the stops during ‘Rocky Top Palooza.’ Getting so many top prospects on campus at one time can be a powerful thing, especially with the momentum already flowing for Tennessee in the class of 2023.

One of those top prospects on campus was five-star defensive end Chandavian Bradley, and at least one top recruiting analyst believes that the Volunteers made a big move this weekend. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports released a crystal ball projection following the visit, picking Bradley to land at Tennessee.

That makes two crystal ball projections for Tennessee with Bradley, the other coming back in March. For reference, Wiltfong has gone 121 of 123 with his projections in the 2023 class.

Bradley, a 6-5, 210 pound edge rusher, is out of Platte City, Missouri. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Bradley ranks as the 29th prospect in the class. He’s the top player in the state of Missouri and the 4th ranked edge prospect in the 2023 group.

Tennessee, which needs impact players on the edge, has already landed a commitment from four-star pass rusher Caleb Herring. Adding Bradley to that, along with four-star James Pearce and four-star interior defensive lineman Tyre West from the class of 2022, would be quite the core for Rodney Garner and Tim Banks up front.

Bradley has offers from just about anyone that matters in the college football world. Texas A&M, South Carolina, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Oregon and Washington are the other major players for now in the battle.