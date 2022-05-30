NCAA Baseball Tournament: Tennessee lands No. 1 overall seed, regional matchups set

SEC regular season champs. SEC Tournament champs. A 53-7 overall record and a 25-5 mark in SEC play? Yeah, Tennessee was the only option for the committee today. The Volunteers have landed the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

It’s the first time ever that Tennessee has landed the No. 1 overall seed.

Tennessee absolutely smoked the field in Hoover this weekend, mauling their way to their first SEC Tournament title since 1995. The Volunteers were likely to be the top seed regardless of this weekend’s result, but they left no doubt.

“Just congrats to our guys,” Tony Vitello said after the game. “They’re good kids. I think they’ve got what they got coming to them. They work hard as well, so congrats to them. From everybody, thank you to the grounds crew. We were on nightclub hours basically when we were playing, and they got us through this thing, which was tremendous, and it did not disappoint, as always.”

The slow start thanks to all the rain couldn’t stop the white hot Tennessee offense, despite playing in the middle of the night. The Volunteers ran through Vanderbilt, LSU, Kentucky and Florida to capture the crown.

Now attention turns to the regionals.

Tennessee will host their own region once again, playing a double-elimination bracket with Alabama State, Campbell and Georgia Tech. The Volunteers will face Alabama State first on Friday in Knoxville. Campbell and Georgia Tech will square off from there.

The Knoxville regional winner will then face the Statesboro regional winner in the supers. The four teams playing in Statesboro are Georgia Southern, UNC Greensboro, Texas Tech and Notre Dame. That super regional matchup will be a best of three series, with the winner advancing to Omaha for the College World Series.