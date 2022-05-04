Transferring UCF receiver set to visit Tennessee

Tennessee added to the wide receiver room on Tuesday night with the addition of Bru McCoy, and they might not be done just yet. The Volunteers are now set to host Jaylon Robinson, who played for Josh Heupel during his time at UCF.

Robinson entered the portal after spring practices, and now will visit Knoxville this weekend. Matt Ray of Sports Illustrated had the report below.

Coveted UCF Transfer WR Jaylon Robinson Sets Official Visit With Tennessee https://t.co/4TAjzmQ73Z via @mattraySI — Volunteer Country on SI (@VR2onSI) May 4, 2022

Robinson played one season for Josh Heupel, catching 55 passes for 979 yards and six touchdowns in a shortened COVID year. He dealt with injuries in 2021, only able to appear in six games for Gus Malzahn.

To this point, Robinson has visited TCU and Ole Miss. Georgia is interested as well.

The 5-9, 180 pound receiver is a redshirt senior and a former three-star prospect. He’s a dynamic playmaker with big time downfield speed, something that would certainly pair up pretty well with Tennessee’s personnel.

Returning with super senior quarterback Hendon Hooker is star receiver Cedric Tillman. Jalin Hyatt is expected to make a jump, while USC transfer Bru McCoy enters the situation as a bit of a wildcard. Ramel Keyton, Jimmy Calloway and a host of others are also options.

Tennessee has bigger needs left on the board, but adding a veteran receiver with speed that knows the offense already would be a huge addition. The Volunteers have added pieces to the secondary, and still could (should) add bodies to the linebacker and offensive line rooms.