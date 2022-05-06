Kentucky beats Vols 3-2 in 13 innings

Five-ish hours after the first pitch, Kentucky dropped the Vols 3-2 in 13 innings.

With two outs in the bottom of the 13th, UK’s John Thrasher slapped a triple into right field, and Alonzo Rubalcaba drove him home for the win four pitches later.

Tennessee had a multitude of chances to put some runs on the board and just couldn’t take advantage. The Vols fizzled out squandered bases-loaded opportunities in three-straight innings to start the game and stranded 16 total base runners.

Seth Stephenson and Jorel Ortega kicked off the game with consecutive hits, but it was pretty much all downhill from there for the offense. Tennessee recorded one more hit in each of the third and fourth innings but didn’t get another one until the 11th. All five of the Vols’ hits were singles, and one of the runs scored was unearned that started by a catcher’s interference call.

The offense managed all those scoring chances thanks to 10 combined walks from UK’s first two pitchers — Ryan Hagenow and Wyatt Hudepohl.

Jordan Beck didn’t have much of a day at the plate, but boy was he shining out there in right field.

This diving catch in foul territory:

Sliding snag for Beck in RF



Looking for some offense as we head to the 7th.



https://t.co/82l6A7Bavl#GBO // #OTH // #BeatUK pic.twitter.com/BNWbzI4RbX — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 6, 2022

And this jumping snag with two outs and runners on second and third in the bottom of the 10th:

Though I think this one is my favorite — it looks like he’s backing Drew Gilbert up but ends up with the ball and air-mails in an out at the plate. Sheesh.

Got him



Jordan Beck's throws out the Kentucky baserunner from right field and we're headed to the fifth tied 2-2.



https://t.co/82l6A7Bavl#GBO // #OTH // #BeatUK pic.twitter.com/kcX0C2U3WX — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 6, 2022

Tennessee starter Chase Burns had a cleaner outing than the Kentucky pitchers, with just one walk, and he struck out six. But he also gave up two solo homers.

Camden Sewell threw 23 pitches in 2.1 innings but left the game with an apparent injury. Redmond Walsh had a strong outing with three scoreless frames to his credit.

Ortega had three of Tennessee’s five total hits, while Beck and Gilbert combined for 0-10.

The two Volunteer runs tie the season-low mark for the year thus far.

Game two will be played Friday evening at 6:30 PM, and Blade Tidwell will get the start for Tennessee.