Report: UCF transfer WR Jaylon Robinson down to two schools

Tennessee has quickly emerged as a major player for a top receiver option in the transfer portal. Jaylon Robinson, a guy that Josh Heupel is certainly familiar with coming from UCF, is now reportedly down to Ole Miss and Tennessee.

The report comes from Rusty Mansell of 247Sports.

UCF WR Jaylon Robinson is down to Tennessee and Ole Miss, per Rusty Mansell. — Vol Report (@AllVolReport) May 7, 2022

Georgia was thought of as a player for Robinson, and the Bulldogs were working to get a visit in for the veteran speedster. However, according to Mansell, that is now unlikely to happen.

Robinson is now visiting his old head coach Josh Heupel at Tennessee this weekend. The Volunteers already added Bru McCoy, the former five-star receiver out of USC. While receiver isn’t a numbers concern for Tennessee, they are set to rely on plenty of unproven talent at the position with JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. moving on.

Adding Robinson to play alongside of Cedric Tillman would give Hendon Hooker another veteran receiver to work with — one that already knows Heupel’s system. In Robinson’s one season with Heupel, Robinson put up a 55 catch season, totaling nearly 1,000 yards.

The former three-star prospect transferred to UCF after starting his career at Oklahoma. Last season as a junior, Robinson dealt with injuries that forced him to miss six games. Now as a senior, Robinson is looking to join a high-flying offense to close out his college career.

Robinson isn’t a must get for Tennessee with Jalin Hyatt, Jimmy Calloway, Ramel Keyton and a host of others ready to step up, but his addition would certainly elevate the passing attack with another downfield threat.

Tennessee appears to be in a pretty solid spot here, let’s see what happens.