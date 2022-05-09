Four-star running back Roderick Robinson names Tennessee to ‘final six’

List season continues — this time with four-star running back Roderick Robinson, who named Tennessee to what he calls his final six over the weekend. The west coast native named Oregon, Arizona, UCLA and Cal to his list, while including cross-country options Tennessee and Auburn on his list.

Robinson made the announcement over the weekend.

I want to thank every coach that has recruited me throughout this entire process. It is truly a blessing to have been offered by so many great Universities. Here is my final 6. @GregBiggins @THEHIVEFB @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @brycewell1904 @CoachDC8 @jvatheformula pic.twitter.com/2N1JK9B7F9 — Roderick Robinson II (@rodrob204) May 8, 2022

Robinson is the 16th ranked running back in the class, per 247Sports. He checks in at a thick 6-1, 230 pounds, coming out of San Diego, California. Both Tennessee and Auburn hosted Robinson on visits last week. He saw Knoxville on Friday and Saturday for the first time after an offer came back in January.

Despite his west coast roots, his father is from Birmingham, so he’s not totally unfamiliar with the south. Robinson also holds offers from Texas A&M, USC, Stanford and Florida State, among others.

As a junior, Robinson handled 185 carries, running for 1,273 yards and 17 touchdowns. As you may have gathered from his height and weight, Robinson is a physical downhill runner. His high school tape is full of plenty of business decisions from opposing defenders.

Josh Heupel proved once again that his running backs would have a chance to shine in his offense, producing a top 15 rushing attack in year one in Knoxville. Jabari Small has two years left at least, with Jaylen Wright, Justin Williams and Len’Neth Whitehead settled in behind him.

Robinson would look pretty nice coming downhill in Tennessee’s wide-open attack, which is probably what Alex Golesh was selling him on during their Saturday morning visit.

Came back this morning to talk football with a great OC in @CoachGolesh ! Can’t wait to watch Tennessee’s offense this year ! #GBO — Roderick Robinson II (@rodrob204) May 7, 2022

Can Tennessee convince him to come east? Keep an eye on this one throughout the summer.