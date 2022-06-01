College World Series Odds: Tennessee a huge favorite entering NCAA Baseball Tournament

The best team in college baseball all year long just mowed down the rest of the SEC — now they’re looking to do that to the field in the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee captured the No. 1 overall seed in the 64-team tournament, which will take place over the next few weeks.

It should come as no surprise that Tennessee is a massive favorite to win the whole thing, despite the 64-team field. The Volunteers are +250 to win the College World Series, miles ahead of Oregon State in second. Stanford, Texas, LSU and Virginia Tech are next.

2022 College World Series Top Odds (Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Tennessee +250

Oregon State +900

Stanford +1200

Texas +1500

LSU +1800

Virginia Tech +1800

Miami +2000

Virginia +2500

Arkansas +2500

Texas A&M +2500

Oklahoma State +2500

Vanderbilt +3500

Auburn +3500

First things first for Tennessee — surviving the Knoxville Regional. The Volunteers will open on Friday with Alabama State, and then will await the result of Georgia Tech-Campbell. It’s a double-elimination, four-team bracket this weekend, and Tennessee is an obvious favorite. Tennessee is by far the biggest favorite to win their region at -525 — next closest to win their own regions are Virginia Tech and Stanford at -155, for reference.

Knoxville Regional Odds

Tennessee -525

Georgia Tech +550

Campbell +1300

Alabama State +2000

The action begins on Friday with Georgia Tech and Campbell set to play at noon ET. Tennessee and Alabama State will follow at 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network.