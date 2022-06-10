Tennessee adds commitment from Kansas transfer shortstop Maui Ahuna

News of Kansas phenom Maui Ahuna making a visit to Knoxville this week spread a couple of days ago — now Tennessee holds a commitment from the talented shortstop. Things progressed quickly here, and it ends with Ahuna making his official announcement that he’s now a Volunteer.

Ahuna will join the team for the 2023 season. Coming off of a strong 2022 season, Ahuna is a top MLB Draft prospect heading into next season. He now joins the most electric baseball program in the nation, as Tony Vitello looks to reload for next season.

Appearing in 53 games this season, Ahuna hit .396 for the Jayhawks. He drove in 48 runs, smacked eight homeruns, stole 13 bases and scored 42 runs in 236 plate appearances.

Ahuna is originally from Hilo, Hawaii.

Tennessee is set to take on Notre Dame tonight, kicking off their second straight super regionals appearance. The Volunteers are looking to make their second straight appearance in the College World Series, and can do so by taking two of three this weekend against the Fighting Irish.

Vitello has this program absolutely rolling, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.