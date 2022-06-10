Tennessee-Notre Dame: Super regionals game one open thread

Tennessee and Notre Dame are set for game No. 1 in Knoxville tonight. It’s the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament, with a trip to the College World Series on the line. The winner of this three-game series will head to Omaha.

Tennessee is the overwhelming favorite, with odds as high at -400 to win the series over at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Volunteers are obviously favored tonight, with the moneyline sitting around -385 for game No. 1 tonight.

The Volunteers breezed through the SEC Tournament and then followed that up with a dramatic win of the Knoxville regional. Notre Dame took care of Texas Tech twice to move on to this point.

Blade Tidwell gets the start tonight on the mound.

Tonight’s game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET. ESPN2 will have the coverage. You can stream on the ESPN app with a cable subscription.

Starting Lineup