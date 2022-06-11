How to watch: Tennessee vs. Notre Dame (Game No. 2)

Just like that, it’s win or go home for No. 1 Tennessee. The Volunteers dropped game No. 1 of the Knoxville Super Regional last night as Notre Dame homered their way to an 8-6 victory. The Tennessee bats eventually came alive, but not enough to undo the damage that the Fighting Irish did in the early innings.

Game No. 2 is this afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. ESPN will have the coverage, and you can stream the game via WatchESPN.

It’s a must win for the Volunteers, who are looking to force a game three on Sunday. Notre Dame is now just one victory away from clinching a trip to Omaha.

Tennessee will be without Drew Gilbert today, following last night’s ejection and suspension. Chase Dollander will get the start on the mound for the Vols, John Michael Bertrand — a first-team All-ACC performer — will start for the Irish.