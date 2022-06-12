How to watch: Tennessee-Notre Dame, winner-take-all game No. 3

Backs against the wall, Tennessee came out swinging and landed several big punches to take care of Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon. In a must win, the Volunteers exploded offensively, putting up eight runs in the fifth inning to finish off the Fighting Irish.

Luc Lipcius went deep twice in the same inning, as Tennessee batted around to take a 9-0 lead. They went on to win 12-4. The win forced a game three on Sunday, with the winner booking their trip to Omaha for the College World Series.

Tennessee will now get back star center fielder Drew Gilbert, who served his one game suspension yesterday after being ejected on Friday.

So who gets the ball on the mound for game three? Here was Tony Vitello’s answer on Saturday.

“I don’t mean to speak for Notre Dame, but also us – it’s kind of all hands on deck,” Vitello said. “You’ve got to do whatever you’ve got to do. That’s what it’ll be for us. We’ll figure out who will have the first inning, but again, all hands on deck and we’ll do whatever we think is best.”

How to Watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN