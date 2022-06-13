12 Tennessee football newcomers begin summer classes

On Monday, Tennessee announced that several newcomers had arrived on campus for the beginning of the summer semester. Following 13 early enrollees, eight additional members from the class of 2022 joined the team in Knoxville. Four transfers also began classes.

Here’s the full list via UTSports.com.

Summer Arrivals

DB Christian Harrison (Atlanta, Ga./Woodward Academy)

OL Savion Herring (Kearny N.J./Monroe JC/Iowa Central CC/Irvington HS)

DL Jayson Jenkins (Bordentown, N.J./Notre Dame HS)

DL Joshua Josephs (Kennesaw, Ga./North Cobb HS)

WR Bru McCoy (Palos Verdes Estates, Calif./USC/Texas/Mater Dei HS)

DL James Pearce (Charlotte, N.C./Chambers HS)

LB Kalib Perry (Georgetown, Ky./Great Crossing HS)

OL Masai Reddick (Detroit, Mich./Cass Technical HS)

RB Dylan Sampson (Baton Rouge, La./Dutchtown HS)

DB Jourdan Thomas (Montgomery, Ala./Montgomery Catholic Prep)

DB Andre Turrentine (Nashville, Tenn./Ohio State/Ensworth HS)

DB Wesley Walker (Nashville, Tenn./Georgia Tech/Ensworth HS)

There are several names here who are expected to make an impact this fall for Tennessee, starting with a couple of defensive backs. The Volunteers had a big need in the secondary, and they fixed that need by landing Wesley Walker and Andre Turrentine. Both arrive today and will begin prepping for fall camp where they both should factor in for playing time.

Another transfer, Bru McCoy, arrives looking for a fresh start at Tennessee. It’s been a bumpy ride since signing day for the former five-star athlete, who now will try to find a spot on the Tennessee receiver depth chart.

Defensive end help is also here, coming in the form of four-star edges James Pearce and Josh Josephs. Both slot in behind Tyler Baron and Byron Young and have a chance to play early on.

Tennessee ended up with the 24th ranked class in the 2022 cycle, per 247Sports.

Summer workouts have already started and fall camp will begin around two months from now. Tennessee will open the 2022 season on Thursday, September 1st against Ball State.