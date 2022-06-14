Tennessee picks up two new crystal ball projections

Tennessee has emerged as a favorite for a couple of targets this week, as Josh Heupel and the Volunteers look to stay hot on the recruiting trail. Per 247Sports, the Volunteers are now projected to land two players they’ve been going after for the past several months.

Cristian Conyer

Josh Edwards, a Kentucky insider, has projected Conyer to land with Tennessee. The 6-1, 170 pound athlete is out of Bowling Green, Kentucky, playing for South Warren High School. Per 247Sports, Conyer is the 554th ranked player in the 2023 class.

Conyer has an official visit lined up to Tennessee on June 24th.

It certainly seems like a Kentucky-Tennessee battle, with the Wildcats lined up to host Conyer on the 17th on an official visit of their own. Kentucky has hosted him a few times already this spring on unofficials.

Conyer is projected to land at cornerback at the next level. He’s planning on announcing his commitment on July 3rd, his mother’s birthday. Tennessee has been chasing after Conyer since March of 2021, getting him on campus four times after that initial offer.

Jalen Smith

Both Ryan Callahan and Steve Wiltfong project Smith to land with Tennessee. Both predictions come this week, making this particularly interesting.

Smith, a 6-0, 213 pound linebacker from Grayson High School, is the 432nd ranked player in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the 37th ranked linebacker in the class and the 41st ranked player in the state of Georgia.

Smith also ran track for Grayson. As a junior he racked up 173 total tackles, ten sacks and 13 quarterback hurries. Smith officially visited Tennessee last weekend, which explains the new crystal ball projections.

Pittsburgh, Texas, Virgina, Oregon, LSU, USC, South Carolina and several others have sent out offers to Smith.