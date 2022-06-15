Four-star tackle Stanton Ramil names Tennessee to his top choices

Tennessee has landed in the top eight of massive offensive tackle Stanton Ramil, a four-star prospect out of Alabaster, Alabama. Ramil included the Volunteers alongside of of Clemson, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, North Carolina, Penn State, Auburn and Mississippi State.

I have been truly BLESSED to earn 33 Division 1 offers!!! After many months of visiting great schools, my list is narrowed down to 8 schools that I could call home for my college career… Thank You to ALL the coaches that recruited me! ”God is Great” pic.twitter.com/cUfQDWKqks — Stanton Ramil (@StantonRamil) June 15, 2022

His top eight announcement comes just days before his official visit to Tennessee, which is coming this weekend.

Ramil checks in at 6-7, 310 pounds. He’s the 193rd ranked player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Ramil is the 20th ranked tackle in the cycle.

Auburn has been the perceived favorite here, likely due to Ramil’s family ties to the Tigers. His grandfather was a quarterback at Auburn, and his dad played on the defensive line at Alabama. However, the Crimson Tide haven’t sent an offer his way just yet.

Ramil’s visit to Tennessee will come after another visit to Auburn this week. It will be his third look at Knoxville this spring, coming off of attending Tennessee’s Rocky Topalooza event at the end of May. That gave him a chance to meet several of the top target of Tennessee, along with some prospects who have already committed to the Volunteers.

Tennessee currently has one offensive tackle prospect committed to their 2023 group — three-star Ayden Bussell out of Mount Juliet. Pulling Ramil out of Alabama may end up being a tough task, but three visits in the last three months suggests that Tennessee is in the thick of this battle.