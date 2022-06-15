Tony Vitello named coach of the year, several Vols named All-Americans by Perfect Game

Following a 57 win season, Tony Vitello has been named the National Coach of the Year by Perfect Game. It was the second consecutive season to win the award for Vitello, who has quickly transformed Tennessee into one of the top programs in the country.

Vitello guided Tennessee to a regular season SEC title and an SEC Tournament championship before a disappointing end to the season in the super regional round.

Perfect Game also named Tennessee ace Chase Dollander to their first-team All-America. Dollander put up a 10-0 record with a 2.39 ERA and 108 strikeouts.

Tennessee’s No. 2 and No. 3 starters, Drew Beam and Chase Burns, were named to the All-Freshman team. First baseman and designated hitter Blake Burke was also named to the All-Freshman team, finishing the season with 14 home runs, tying a freshman record at Tennessee.

Junior outfielder Drew Gilbert was named to the second team after another impressive season. Gilbert hit .362 and drove in 70 RBIs this season, and was also named SEC Tournament MVP a few weeks ago.

Jorel Ortega and Trey Lipscomb landed on the third team. Lipscomb smacked a team-high 22 home runs, while Ortego hit 18 of his own.

View the full list of awards and All-American teams from Perfect Game here.