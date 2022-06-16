Tennessee to host Texas for SEC-Big 12 Challenge

For now the second season in a row, Tennessee will face Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Volunteers will play host to the Longhorns this time around, setting up a rematch from an ugly game in Austin last season.
Rick Barnes made his return to Austin last season, dropping a game to his former team, 52-51. Tennessee made a furious comeback, including a 16-0 at the end, but missed a three-pointer at the end of the game to win.
The 2023 version of this game will be Tennessee’s eight appearance in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tennessee has yet to lose a matchup at home in this event.
Texas joins Maryland, Arizona and Colorado on the non-conference schedule to this point. The Volunteers will also make an appearance in the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis during Thanksgiving week.
The other SEC/Big 12 matchups that were announced were:
Arkansas at Baylor
Kansas at Kentucky
Alabama at Oklahoma
Auburn at West Virginia
Florida at Kansas State
Iowa State at Missouri
Texas Tech at LSU
Tennessee’s history in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge
2014 – Kansas State, W 65-64
2016 – at TCU, L 75-63
2017 – Kansas State, W 70-58
2018 – Iowa State, W 68-45
2019 – West Virginia, W 83-66
2020 – at Kansas, L 74-68
2021 – Kansas, W 80-61
2022 – at Texas, L 52-51
