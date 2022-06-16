Tennessee to host Texas for SEC-Big 12 Challenge

For now the second season in a row, Tennessee will face Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Volunteers will play host to the Longhorns this time around, setting up a rematch from an ugly game in Austin last season.

Rick Barnes made his return to Austin last season, dropping a game to his former team, 52-51. Tennessee made a furious comeback, including a 16-0 at the end, but missed a three-pointer at the end of the game to win.

The 2023 version of this game will be Tennessee’s eight appearance in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tennessee has yet to lose a matchup at home in this event.

Texas joins Maryland, Arizona and Colorado on the non-conference schedule to this point. The Volunteers will also make an appearance in the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis during Thanksgiving week.

The other SEC/Big 12 matchups that were announced were:

Arkansas at Baylor

Kansas at Kentucky

TCU at Mississippi State

Alabama at Oklahoma

Auburn at West Virginia

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

Florida at Kansas State

Iowa State at Missouri

Texas Tech at LSU

Tennessee’s history in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

2014 – Kansas State, W 65-64

2016 – at TCU, L 75-63

2017 – Kansas State, W 70-58

2018 – Iowa State, W 68-45

2019 – West Virginia, W 83-66

2020 – at Kansas, L 74-68

2021 – Kansas, W 80-61

2022 – at Texas, L 52-51