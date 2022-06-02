Hoops: Tennessee adds Maryland to 2022-23 schedule

Tennessee, no stranger to big time non-conference matchups in the college basketball world, has added another key matchup to their 2022-23 schedule. The Volunteers will return to The Barclays Center this year, set to face the Maryland Terrapins.

The game is set for December 11th, and will be a part of a quadruple header day. Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech, Iona vs. St. Bonaventure and UMass vs. Hofstra will be played on the same floor that day.

Tennessee last played at The Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York) in 2019, where they beat Louisville and then lost to Kansas. The Volunteers traveled to Madison Square Garden last season, falling to Texas Tech in an ugly overtime game.

Maryland joins another neutral site game with Colorado (Nashville) and a road trip to Arizona on the current slate. Tennessee will also take part in the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis, which features Wisconsin, Kansas, Butler, BYU, Dayton, NC State and USC.

Maryland went 15-17 last season after Mark Turgeon resigned in the middle of the year. Kevin Willard now comes over from Seton Hall, the next man in line to try and bring the Terps back to the national stage. Willard adds a tough non-conference opponent here in Tennessee, which will return a veteran core including Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler and Josiah-Jordan James.

Tennessee hasn’t faced Maryland since 1984. The two sides have met four times, going 2-2 in their meetings — the first of which came back in 1949.