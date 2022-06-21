Four-star athlete Cameron Seldon names Tennessee to top three

After losing out to Ohio State for Carnell Tate on Monday, Tennessee did receive some potentially good news on the recruiting front. Four-star athlete Cameron Seldon, who is expected to land at wide receiver in college, named Tennessee to his top three choices.

Penn State and Maryland were his other two options, per his social media post below.

All three schools received official visits from Seldon this month. Maryland on June 10th, Tennessee this past weekend, and Penn State will host him this upcoming weekend.

Seldon is out of Virginia, standing in a 6-1, 219 pounds. Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Seldon is the 104th ranked player in the 2023 class. He’s the second ranked player in the state of Virginia.

Considering he’s coming off of official visits to each of his top three schools, a commitment may be imminent. He’s teased a July commitment in recent weeks, which would certainly seem to line up with his visit schedule.

Seldon also runs track, making him an intriguing offensive weapon considering his thick frame. At 220 pounds, Seldon has the makings of a running back — perhaps somewhat of a hybrid type player. Wherever he lands, it will be interesting to see how his new coaching staff utilizes him. Seldon has played both positions at the high school level.

Currently, Penn State holds one crystal ball projection for Seldon. Again, he’ll finish up his official visits this weekend at Penn State, perhaps giving them a leg up on the other two schools in the race.

Pay attention here over the next few weeks.