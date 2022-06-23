Former Tennessee linebacker Aaron Willis announces transfer destination

Former blue-chip prospect Aaron Willis has found a new home after entering the transfer portal several weeks ago. The reserve linebacker failed to find playing time in 2021, basically limited to special teams duties only. With three years of eligibility remaining, Willis will now head to Houston.

See me now pic.twitter.com/zBCGXt8P4o — Aaron Willis (@44crzy) June 22, 2022

Willis was one of the top rated players in Tennessee’s 2021 recruiting class, a group that has now completely fallen apart since the messy exit of Jeremy Pruitt. Dylan Brooks, Kaemen Marley, Kaidon Salter, Julian Nixon, Tiyon Evans, Trinity Bell and Isaac Washington have all left the program, and now Willis officially exits. That class once was ranked among the elite of the college football world.

Despite Tennessee’s thin linebacker depth chart, things never clicked for Willis, who was buried behind Jeremy Banks, Aaron Beasley, Juwan Mitchell and Solon Page.

The 6-1, 225 pound linebacker didn’t go through spring practices in 2021 due to suspension, likely putting him behind in the battle for playing time. He now lands with Houston, a team that went 12-2 last season under Dana Holgorsen.