Neyland capacity remains above 100,000 after renovations

A primary concern for some during the Neyland renovations was the idea that it could possibly dip below a 100,000 seat capacity. However, that will not be the case, as confirmed by the school on Thursday.

Tennessee confirmed via spokesman that Neyland’s new capacity will be 101,915, coming down from 102,455.

Previously at 102,455 the new renovations at Neyland Stadium will bring capacity down to 101,915 @wvlt pic.twitter.com/9ztxUC2cZt — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) June 24, 2022

Neyland has been over 100,000 seats since the mid-90s, where it was once the largest stadium in the country. Times have changed, however, and luxury options have come into focus for many facilities across the country.

Tennessee is still in the process of adding premium club seating on the lower west level, down by the field itself. They’re also adding a video board to the north side of the endzone, along with a standing room only section — a party deck type area. Danny White has also teased the return of the iconic V-O-L-S signs high above the stadium.

The renovations began once the 2021 season ended, forcing the Volunteers to make alternate plans for the Orange and White Game this spring.

The new-look Neyland will debut on September 1st — a Thursday night opener against Ball State.