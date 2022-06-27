Five-star pass rusher Chandavian Bradley names Tennessee to final three

One of Tennessee’s top targets in the 2023 class has narrowed his options to three schools. Chandavian Bradley, a five-star pass rusher out of Platte City, Missouri, announced a final three of Tennessee, South Carolina and Texas A&M on Monday.

The 6-5, 220 pound prospect is the 36th ranked player in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He currently has two crystal ball projections that point towards Tennessee, and another for USC. Obviously, the Trojans didn’t make the cut today.

Bradley is coming off of back to back official visits to South Carolina and Texas A&M. He was last in Knoxville one month ago, attending ‘Rocky Topalooza’ with several other top Tennessee targets and commits.

Outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler has been leading the charge for Tennessee here as the Volunteers try to stack up impact players on the defensive line. Last year, they were able to land four-star tackle Tyre West, along with four-star defensive ends Joshua Josephs and James Pearce. In this year’s class, they’re off to a hot start after adding top 75 overall prospect Caleb Herring.

Adding Bradley would give Tennessee another athletic pass rusher to develop. He’s got length and burst, but will need to fill out that frame a little bit to hold up in SEC trenches. Bradley also plays basketball and competes in track and field, to give you some sort of an idea of what kind of athlete he is.

Expect Tennessee to receive an official visit at some point in the near future here as Bradley wraps up his process.