Four-star RB Jeremiah Cobbs trims list to three, sets commitment date

A Tennessee target has trimmed his choices to three, and set his commitment date in the process. Four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb is down to Tennessee, Auburn and Clemson — and he’s set to announce his commitment on July 1st.

The 5-11, 186 pound prospect is the 207th ranked player in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the eighth ranked running back in the country, coming out of Montgomery, Alabama.

Running backs coach Jerry Mack has been running point for the Volunteers here, looking to add a big piece to the Tennessee backfield. Cobb is coming off of an official visit to Tennessee just last weekend. That follows trips to Auburn and Clemson, both also official visits. Now with his top three set after visits to each, it’s time to decide.

Two crystal ball projections point towards Auburn, per 247Sports. However, Tennessee did have the last chance to impress. We’ll see if that makes any difference on Friday.

Cobb is a teammate of incoming freshman safety Jourdan Thomas, for reference. At Montgomery Catholic Prep, Cobb has put up back to back 2,000 yard seasons, scoring 60+ touchdowns in that span. He also runs track at the high school level.

Cobb has over 30 offers and is now down to just three — stay tuned on Friday.