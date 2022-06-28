SEC opponents revealed for Tennessee basketball

The schedule isn’t set, but now we know the full list of opponents for Tennessee basketball in the upcoming 2022-23 season. Obviously, they’ll play every member of the conference at one point in time during SEC play, but the two-matchup opponents continue to rotate.

This season Tennessee will take on Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt twice, as per tradition. Auburn and Mississippi State will join those three on Tennessee’s schedule this year, each getting home and away dates with the Volunteers.

Those Kentucky and Auburn matchups will likely go a long way towards determining the SEC regular season title.

Tennessee draws Arkansas in Knoxville — a team that should be ranked inside of the top five once the season begins. Three five-star recruits along with a handful of impact transfers has Eric Musselman’s team more that ready to do some damage. Getting them in Knoxville instead of Fayetteville is a big deal.

Tennessee also avoids an always tricky trip to Tuscaloosa, set to host the Crimson Tide in Knoxville.

The Volunteers are set to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis during non-conference play. They’ll travel to Arizona and play Colorado in Nashville. Tennessee will also take on Maryland in Brooklyn, New York.

Breaking up SEC play will be a meeting with Texas in Knoxville as a part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The full SEC slate is below, with dates to be announced later.

HOME

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Georgia

Kentucky

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Vanderbilt

ROAD

Auburn

Florida

Kentucky

LSU

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt