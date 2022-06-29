Dee Beckwith transfers to Kentucky

Almost stealth-like, Dee Beckwith has landed with the Kentucky Wildcats. The former Tennessee Volunteer appeared on Kentucky’s updated roster on Tuesday evening.

The 6-5, 230 pound athlete was sort of a player without a home during his time at Tennessee. He committed to Jeremy Pruitt’s staff, where he ultimately landed at running back to address a numbers issue. That ended up being where he stuck under Josh Heupel, but he was buried on the depth chart.

Beckwith hit the transfer portal and never announced any sort of commitment. He will apparently make the quick trip north to join the Wildcats, where he is listed as a running back. He had been in the portal since early January.

The former four-star athlete has size to play either wide receiver or tight end, and it will be interesting to see if Kentucky tries him in those spots. The Wildcats will return star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. this season, which should keep their ground game pretty stout.

For reference, Tennessee will host Kentucky in October this fall.

Beckwith is one of three running backs to transfer out of Tennessee this offseason. Tee Hodge landed with Indiana State, while Tiyon Evans went to Louisville.