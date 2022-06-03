JUCO OL Savion Herring commits to Tennessee

Monroe College (JUCO) offensive lineman Savion Herring made a surprise announcement Thursday night, when he tweeted his commitment to Tennessee.

Herring was originally a recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, who committed to Cincinnati. But his grades forced him to go the JUCO route, where he first attended Iowa Central Community College. He transferred to Monroe College in 2020. Last season, Herring appeared in five games. His other offers include Kansas, Syracuse, and Akron to name a few.

This is a bit of a head scratcher of a take. Herring does have a good length for a lineman (6-foot-5), as well as decent size (325 pounds). He could appear at any position on the line. But the lack of real production at the JUCO level, combined with the lackluster offer list, does raise questions about why exactly Tennessee was willing to take him. It is very unlikely that Herring contributes in the 2022 season.

Yet, Herring only has two seasons left to play. So if he’s not pushing for a rotation spot in 2022, the plan might be to develop him for the next couple seasons. Best case scenario right now is that Herring is capable depth for 2022, in case injuries happen.

As a reminder, Herring will count towards the 2022 recruiting class, not 2023. That makes it a bit more understandable from a numbers standpoint.

Herring told GoVols247 that he plans to enroll next week.