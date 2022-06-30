John Fulkerson to continue basketball career overseas

John Fulkerson is going to keep playing basketball. One of the most beloved figures in Tennessee basketball history will now head overseas to begin his professional playing career.

According to a report from Sportando, Fulkerson is expected to join the Leuven Bears in Belgium.

John Fulkerson to join Leuven Bears https://t.co/DMEs9x5IJP via @NicolaLupo99 — Sportando (@Sportando) June 25, 2022

Fulkerson just finished up his sixth season in Knoxville where he set a record for number of games played with 165. Production-wise, Fulkerson’s time at Tennessee was up and down. There was a time where Fulkerson was a potent offensive threat, filling the shoes of the departed Grant Williams. However, COVID-19 seemed to have a big impact on his 20-21 season — something he frankly never fully returned to form from.

In 2019-20, Fulkerson averaged 13.7 points and six rebound per game. He delivered an iconic moment during that season, putting up 27 points to complete Tennessee’s comeback win in Rupp Arena against Kentucky. He found some of that magic again this season, scoring 14 points to once again help push Tennessee past Kentucky. His 24 points against then No. 6 Arizona gave Tennessee one of their biggest wins of the season.

As a (super) senior, Fulkerson actually came off the bench primarily. He averaged 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in his final year.

Fulkerson wasn’t a model of consistency, but he sure found a way to show up in some big spots through the years for Tennessee.

Now the 6-9, 220 pound power forward will head to Belgium with the BXNT league.